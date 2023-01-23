Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton Football Club have sacked Frank Lampard as the head coach of the English Premier League club and he has ceased to act as the manager of the team again.

England’s football start was laid off his work after the conclusion of the Everton bird council meeting that was held earlier this morning on the future of Frank Lampard after the poor performance displays by the team.

Everton have only won three matches this new season and lost eleven of the matches played. Currently, on the 19th position on the premier league table, Everton are trying to survive the relegation zone after securing only 15 points so far. It should be recalled that Everton also fought to avoid relegation last session.

Everton’s fans have been the ones demanding the sacking of Lampard because of the poor performances of the manager. Frank Lampard’s future at Everton got decided for him when he received a phone call from Everton’s major shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

Tosinthefirst (

)