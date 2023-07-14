Frank Lampard Names 3 Players That Will Develop & Be Big Players For Chelsea In Honest Interview

About 24 hours ago, former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard sat down with Steven for a 2-hour interview on his YouTube channel, ‘Diary of a CEO,’ where he shed deep light into what really at Chelsea when he returned to guide the team to the end last campaign.

The club legend revealed that from the moment he got in, he knew the team could not compete because their level wasn’t enough to get any kind of result.

Lampard on his return as Chelsea manager: “I could see in training the level wasn’t enough to get a result against whoever; Brentford at home, let alone Real Madrid. Winning culture starts with basic standards. When I got there I could just see the spirit and togetherness.”

After that tough spell, the blues have moved on and have appointed Mauricio Pochettino to take over and try and turn things around, get the club back to competing at the top end of the table.

Lampard, who heaped praises on the owners and confirmed their positive intentions towards the club made a bold statement as he named three players that will develop and be big super stars for the club in no time.

“As a Chelsea fan, you look at it and the positives that there’s talent there, the squad’s getting trimmed. You’ll see players like Enzo Fernandez, Mikhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, they’ll develop and be big players for the club.”

Just like Lampard has said, we know for a fact that these three players: Enzo, Mudryk and Madueke are super talented and can be great players, but they need a manager who would help them and guide them to achieve that.

Thankfully, Mauricio Pochettino has a good reputation for player development and getting them to their best level. It would be every Chelsea fan’s dream to see this happen.

