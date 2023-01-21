SPORT

Franck Kessie declined Chelsea amid club transfer interest

According to reports, Franck Kessie has declined a request from Chelsea because he does not want to leave Barcelona this month.

90min reported that Chelsea inquired about signing Franck Kessie during the January transfer window. The west London club reached out to the Barcelona player, but he declined. The international Ivory Coast player also doesn’t want to leave Spotify Camp Nou this month.

Since joining Barcelona, Franck Kessie has experienced a significant slowdown in his advancement. The 26-year-old left a successful tenure with AC Milan and was transferred by Bosman to Spotify Camp Nou. Xavi Hernandez has only occasionally used him for Barcelona, thus he hasn’t really made an impact there.

In 18 games for Barcelona, the Ivory Coast international has played just 754 minutes of total game time. Kessie’s future at Camp Nou is therefore uncertain due to the various rumors that surround him. Chelsea is also interested in the player’s circumstance at FC Barcelona.

In the January transfer window, the Blues went on a spending binge and acquired a number of players. Noni Madueke joined Chelsea most recently, and Todd Boehly significantly strengthened the offense. The co-owner of Chelsea, though, also wants to strengthen the midfield this month.

This is as a result of N’Golo Kante’s struggles with his fitness and Jorginho’s inconsistent play. In addition, Denis Zakaria, who had recently displayed indications of improvement, is out due to an injury. Chelsea need therefore upgrade its midfield as soon as possible. Kessie had consequently come onto their radar.

The Barcelona midfielder is adaptable and capable of filling a variety of positions in the middle of the field. He is also skilled at set pieces, as evidenced by his time at AC Milan. However, Kessie has rejected Chelsea’s overtures and does not want to sign with them this month. The 26-year-old is actually reluctant to leave Barcelona during the current transfer window.

