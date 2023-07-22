France and England’s Greatest Defender, Midfielder, and Attacker of All-time

French legend, Lilian Thuram, who is the father of Paris Saint-Germain star, Marcus Thuram is the greatest defender in the history of France. The 51-year-old spent the best part of his career playing for Parma, Juventus, and Barcelona. He also played 142 games for the French national team. Lilian Thuram enjoyed relative success with France. He won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and also won the European Championship in 2000.

The greatest midfielder to ever play for France is Zinedine Zidane. A very mesmerizing attacking midfielder in his prime, he is known as one of the greatest midfielders in football’s recent history.

Zinedine Zidane has since become a manager who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Zidane had 108 caps with France and won the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Zidane played for Juventus and Real Madrid in his prime where he won the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or award.

The greatest attacker in the history of France is Thierry Henry. The Arsenal legend is one of the greatest foreign attackers to ever play in the English Premier League. He enjoyed tremendous success with Arsenal and Barcelona where he won the Champions League.

He was also a force to be reckoned with for France as he played 123 games, scoring 51 goals. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000.

For the English national team, the greatest defender in the history of the European nation is the late Sir Bobby Moore. The legendary centre-back is regarded as the greatest defender in the history of football and was picked by legendary Brazilian, Pele as the greatest defender he has ever played against. Bobby Moore captained the English national team to FIFA World Cup glory in 1966.

The greatest midfielder in the history of England is Steven Gerrard and the greatest attacker to ever play for the English national team is Sir Bobby Charlton.

Johndominic01 (

)