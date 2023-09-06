FRA VS IRE: How France Could Lineup With Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann, Saliba And Camavinga

France Vs Republic Ireland

France is hoping to maintain their exceptional record in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Republic of Ireland at Parc des Princes on Thursday evening.

Republic of Ireland, also known as The Boys in Green, are eager for payback after being narrowly defeated 1-0 by France in Dublin during the previous match in March. The winning goal came from an outstanding strike by Benjamin Pavard.

France’s national team, known as Les Bleus, had a tough loss in the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar seven months ago. However, they have bounced back with an impressive winning streak in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

So far, France is among the four European nations that have a perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying. They have achieved maximum points against Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar, and Greece. During these matches, they scored nine goals and managed to keep four clean sheets.

In their most recent game against Greece, France won by a narrow margin of 1-0. Captain Kylian Mbappe scored a retaken penalty in the second half, making him the French player with the most goals in a single season for both club and country.

Deschamps’s team is on track to qualify for their ninth consecutive European Championships. A win against Ireland on Thursday would bring them closer to securing the top spot in Group B. Interestingly, France has not lost a single game against Ireland in their last seven encounters across all competitions.

Since their 1-0 loss to Croatia in June 2022, France have been in excellent form, winning their last three home matches without allowing any goals. Additionally, they have a remarkable record in their last 11 home encounters against Ireland, with no losses.

In their most recent game at Parc des Princes, the French national team, also known as Les Bleus, had an unforgettable performance. They dominated Kazakhstan with an 8-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier held in November 2021. It was a particularly remarkable match for Kylian Mbappe, who scored an impressive four goals.

