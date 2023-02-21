FRA 0-2 NAP: Victor Osimhen Impresses As Napoli Beat Eintracht Frankfurt Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli faced Eintracht Frankfurt in today’s UEFA Champions League knock out game. Napoli were in their best form and had more chances of winning against Frankfurt. Eintracht Frankfurt have also been performing brilliantly in Bundesliga games, still Napoli had better chances.

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen made a big impression as Napoli ended up beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg. It was a big win for Napoli as Frankfurt will be visiting their turf in the next leg. Victor Osimhen’s goal in the first half of the match gave Napoli a narrow lead in the first half of the match.

Napoli started brilliantly in the opening minutes of the match. They saw more of the ball possessions and created more chances of scoring. Napoli had the chance to take the lead in the first half through a penalty but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to capitalise from the penalty spot. Just minutes after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed from the penalty spot, Victor Osimhen scored a brilliant goal from Hirving Lozano’s assist.

Down into the second half of the match, Eintracht Frankfurt went down to ten men after Kolo Muani was shown a red card. Kolo Muani made a dangerous tacke on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and the referee had to send him off. Eintracht Frankfurt saw out the game with ten men. Napoli extended their lead to 2-0 after Di Lorenzo scored a brilliant goal from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s assist. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia redeemed himself by making a goal contribution for the team.

