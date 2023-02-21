FRA 0-1 NAP: What fans are saying about Osimhen’s Display At Halftime

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There were lots of action between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt tonight as Napoli lead 1-0 at halftime in Germany. However, Osimhen is trending at halftime for some reason.

Napoli started the game well and saw diverse opportunities to take the lead but they were not clinical enough. Osimhen won a penalty and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert it. The pressure to take the lead mounted on both teams before Victor Osimhen eventually scored to give the Italian side the lead in Germany.

The Nigerian has proven again tonight that he is the most in-form striker in Europe at the moment as he has now scored in eight consecutive games for Napoli. Tonight’s goal marked his 20th goal in all competitions for Napoli this season and he will be aiming to do more.

Here are fans’ reactions

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)