The Catholic priest, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu has taken to his verified Facebook handle to react as Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi becomes the only player with the most trophies in history, after guiding Inter Miami football club to a hard-fought victory in the final of the Leagues Cup.

Hours ago, Lionel Andres Messi exhibited remarkable prowess as he elegantly netted a goal that played a vital role in securing a thoroughly earned triumph over Nashville football club.

Lionel Messi skillfully opened the scoring for Inter Miami football club in the 23rd minute, concluding the first half with a 1-0 lead.

In the 57th minute, Fafa Picault of Nashville football club leveled the score, resulting in a 1-1 draw by the end of the match. However, it was Inter Miami football club who emerged victorious after a penalty shootout.

Reacting to this, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu wrote, “Messi, the most decorated football player with 44 trophies. Celebrate greatness!”

