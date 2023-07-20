SPORT

Four Young players that impressed Pochettino in Chelsea’s 5-0 win over Wrexham

Chelsea have got their preseason up with a winning start as they thrashed Wrexham by 5-0. Meanwhile, four players impressed Pochettino to the point that he spoke highly of them after the match. However here are the four young players:

1. Cesare Casadei

The midfielder had a beautiful performance as he was busy dictating the game and playing line-splitting passes. Pochettino was impressed with him.

2. Carney Chukwuemeka

The talented midfielder was another player who impressed Pochettino just that he needs to improve in some aspects of his game. He could be kept beyond this summer window at Chelsea.

3. Andrey Santos

The Brazilian had a solid performance as he was busy doing all the dirty jobs for Chelsea by making interceptions and tackles which was crucial to the win in the end. He will be an integral part of the Chelsea squad next season if he is given a chance.

Santos can push the ball from his half to the opposition’s half and utilize it well in the final third.

4. Ian Maatsen

The left-back scored a brace and really impressed the manager. This might make the manager include him in his plans next season.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

