Four Top European Clubs Whose Club Logos Have Evolved to Something More Modern in Recent Years

Barcelona is one of the biggest football clubs in world football, and as a result of catching up with the trend, the club decided to change its logo to a more modern one in 2002.

The logo was given a brighter and deeper look as the red and blue colour in its interior was also changed to deeper colours. Another notable change was the colour of the ball in the lower half of the logo, which was changed from brown to yellow.

In 2013, English Premier League club Crystal Palace decided to change its logo to a more modern one by applying changes to the bird and adding a palace to the logo.

The new logo had the bird standing on the palace with its wings fluttering. Under the red ball, the club’s date of establishment was also included.

Spanish La Liga club Valencia also decided to change its logo in 2009. The Spanish club opted for a change in the shape of the black bat standing on the crest. It also added a white background to the space between the bat and the crest. Changes were also made to the shades of the red and yellow colours in the crest. The colour of the ball was also changed from deep brown and black to light brown.

In the same year, Argentine club Boca Juniors also applied changes to its crest. The club decided to remove the three stars at the top of the logo and instead made use of multiple stars in the crest. The yellow colour around the crest was also changed to a deeper yellow, with the club’s abbreted name ‘CABJ’ also having a deep yellow colour.

