Four things Arsenal fans could expect in this coming 2023/24 season

After their summer success and lessons learnt from last season, Arsenal will be hoping for a fantastic 2023-24 league season.

1. Arteta bringing out the best in Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz failed to deliver at Stamford Bridge after succeeding at Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal’s £65 million fee indicates that they believe he can match, if not better, his Bayer Leverkusen performance.

Arteta has previously demonstrated his ability to bring out the best in undervalued performers such as Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Havertz might be his resurgence project for next season.

2. Declan Rice might need some time to get used to his new surroundings

Even if Arsenal paid £105 million for him, there’s no guarantee he’ll be a great hit right immediately. We must accept that West Ham and Arsenal have quite distinct styles.

West Ham’s is slow, whereas Arsenal’s is fast. Rice may have a slow start at the Emirates, and Arsenal fans must be patient with him and not expect too much from him at first.

3. Timber to be a key player of Arteta’s Project

Jurrien Timber has the potential to have the same impact on Arsenal’s game that William Saliba had last season. Timber, like Saliba, is technically gifted, confident with the ball at his feet, and versatile.

He will likely play a significant role in Arteta’s endeavour. Though his transfer from Ajax to Arsenal has mostly gone unnoticed, it may turn out to be one of the best summer deals.

4. Domestic Cup Domination

Arsenal should try to win everything next season. Last season, the fact that they were eliminated from cup competitions while excelling in the league demonstrated that they did not put up much effort in cup events.

The Emirates fans want Arteta and the players to win silverware and have something to show for their excellence, and winning the FA Community Shield, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup may be the perfect start to a long reign.

ShidNation90 (

)