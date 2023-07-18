Four summer signings that every football supporter should look out for in the 2023-2024 season

The 2023-2024 transfer window is fully into place and some stunning signings have already been done by clubs, many clubs are still looking to sign more players.

Clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester united, far east clubs, MLS clubs and a whole lot top clubs have all been active in the transfer.

Below we will be looking at four summer signings that supporters should be excited about in the 2023-2024 football season.

Lionel Messi. The iconic Argentine moved to Inter Miami and will be playing next season at the MLS, Inter Miami are currently languishing in the relegation zone and will need Lionel Messi to take them up the table.

Lionel Messi and David Beckham Twitter photos.

Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea signed the French international from Leipzig, he was arguably the best player in the German Bundesliga for the last two seasons, he is expected to lead the a young Chelsea side under Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Christopher Nkunku could be Chelsea catalyst in attack next season Twitter photos

﻿Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borrusia Dortmund and he is expected to dislodge the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from the Real Madrid midfield.

Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid Twitter photos

Declan Rice. The midfielder joined Arsenal in a club record transfer from Westham united and will be required to lead the Gunners in pursuit of trophies both in the league and European competition next season.

Declan Rice is a gunner Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)