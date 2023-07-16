Four reasons why José Mourinho might win Serie A next season

In most countries, the capital’s sports clubs have a particular position, if not a privilege, that cements their domination over the rest of the field. This is not the situation in Italian football, where the power is concentrated in the northern metropolises of Milano and Torino. Lazio and Roma, on the other hand, have only collected five Scudetto championships between them in their history, with the most recent dating back to 2001.

While the Northern heavyweights of Juventus, Milan, and Inter controlled the landscape for 21 seasons in a row, the feisty Napoli fought back in dramatic manner, pulling the Tricolore towards the Southern portion of the country in what was a really remarkable campaign in the Italian peninsula.

Whether this was a one-time occurrence or the start of a new period marked by a more level playing field remains to be seen, but the Partenopei demonstrated that Northern powerhouses can be defeated by a Southern underdog… at least on occasion.

1. Mourinho’s Winning Mentality

Love him or hate him, José Mourinho and his larger-than-life personality have been a crucial part in the club’s European success over the last few seasons – possibly the most basic factor in the equation.

With his unrivalled charm and boundless drive to win, the Special One was able to instill a winning attitude at the club, even if the Giallorossi haven’t exactly thrived on the domestic scene.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese tactician led the club to a Conference League title in his debut season, Roma’s first European triumph. Last season, he was on the verge of winning the Europa League but was denied by thrilling shootouts at the end of a game marked by questionable circumstances.

2. Effective Mercato

While calling it a “spectacular mercato” would be an exaggeration, the Romans have had a productive summer session thus far.

Tiago Pinto, the club’s sporting director, has already made two big signings as a free agent: talented German defender Evan Ndicka and Lyon offensive midfielder Houssem Aouar. These were two of the most in-demand profiles on the open market.

The Giallorossi, on the other hand, are attempting to balance the books. Instead of selling some of their most coveted assets, they have raised revenue by releasing players like Carles Perez, Cristian Volpato, Benjamin Tahirovic, and Justin Kluivert who were already surplus to needs.

In a market where the other big Serie A teams are losing some of their best players, they have been raising funds by offloading players who deemed surplus to requirements.

3. The Winning Jewel

Winning the Scudetto necessitates the presence of a talisman. This can be an unstoppable force of nature, such as Romelu Lukaku, who propelled Inter to the finish line in 2021, or an unplayable great, such as Rafael Leao, who plucked a rabbit out of a hat whenever Milan needed one. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, the atomic duo that terrorised the rest of the pitch last season, are the most recent instances.

Fortunately for Roma, they already have a “Jewel” on their side who knows a thing or two about winning the Scudetto (or perhaps five of them). We’re talking about the one and only Paulo Dybala, of course.

La Magica will continue to perform as long as the Argentine can keep himself away from the treatment table.

4. Power Vacuum

Following the fall of the most recent Juventus empire, there appears to be a power vacuum in Italian football, with four different champions in the last four seasons.

While dethroning Napoli will be difficult given their domination last season, it will be less difficult than dethroning a long-reigning champion who has grabbed control for the better part of a decade.

Furthermore, the Partenopei may be unprepared to defend their title after losing manager Luciano Spalletti and squad architect Cristiano Giuntoli, as well as star defender Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich.

Milan, Juventus, and Inter, on the other hand, are resigned to losing at least one major player this summer if no significant reinforcements are made.

