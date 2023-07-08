Four reasons why Barcelona should avoid selling Raphinha at all costs this summer

Given Barcelona’s precarious financial state, the Catalans are eager to unload players this summer. Departures are required to maintain a healthy wage bill as well as to meet specific transfer market criteria.

Raphinha is apparently attracting a lot of attention from potential suitors. Last season, the Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United and played a key role in the Catalans’ La Liga title.

Although his departure would secure finances, with estimates of over €70 million being bandied about, losing Raphinha would be disastrous for Barça’s sports ambitions. As a result, despite increased interest, the La Liga champions must look to keep the South American.

1. Chance-creation machine

Raphinha’s creative talent is difficult to match when it comes to slashing defences with line-breaking passes. The Brazilian has a right foot that can create openings out of thin air.

Raphinha has generated the second-most huge opportunities (16) in La Liga this season, after only Antoine Griezmann (21).

Raphinha is an important asset for a team that lacks natural creators capable of demolishing hard low blocks. The 26-year-old has an incredibly broad passing range.

When it comes to feeding players, his inswinging crosses and through balls are his go-to alternatives. Raphinha finished the season with a season-high 12 assists. He provided match-winning assists three times, against Valencia, Getafe, and Atletico Madrid.

2. Off-the-ball specialist

Raphinha moves quickly, but he also moves wisely, which is one of his most powerful weapons. Despite his reputation as a top-tier playmaker, there are some nuances in the Brazilian’s off-ball actions that make him extremely difficult to defend against.

Raphinha can curve his run or just go parallel to the defenders, which his markers do not have. If done correctly, it effectively eliminates the offside line.

The winger’s grasp of space is undervalued for a player who thrives on having an impact on the ball. Raphinha’s well-timed runs contributed to goals on numerous occasions this season.

The Brazilian scored the game-winning goal against Osasuna by making a curving run and sprinting at full speed before attacking the open goal.

3. Work rate

Raphinha is always willing to help the squad with the grunt labour. He is unafraid to contribute himself in recovery phases in addition to playing a significant part on the ball with the creation of chances and dribbling ability.

Barcelona has long preached a high line, with a strong emphasis on attacking the opposition at every realistic opportunity, yet this identity makes the club prone to chaotic transitions at times.

To compensate for the disorganisation that has plagued the Blaugranas, the player makes a concerted effort to withdraw on the break and defend for his team.

Raphinha, unlike other Brazilian entertainers, works his socks off to gain possession and fights tooth and nail to keep it.

4. Clutch factor

Raphinha’s goals in La Liga and the Europa League knockout round helped Barcelona collect 15 points. Raphinha, who has a flair for scoring in high-pressure circumstances, has contributed to countless victories, including a late victory against Valencia and a header against Osasuna.

Raphinha, while suffering in the Champions League, was essential in the Europa League knockout stage against Manchester United. Raphinha had the team’s second-highest G/A in his rookie season, with 10 goals and 12 assists. Raphinha’s retention will almost certainly lead to success in the future season, and selling him now would be a risky move.

ShidNation90 (

)