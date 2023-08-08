Four players who could still link up with Chelsea before the transfer window ends

Chelsea football club preparations for the 2023-2024 football season under Mauricio Pochettino is almost done with just few days before their opening game of the season at Stamford bridge against Liverpool, although the head coach remains keen on adding more experience and key signings to the squad.

The season will kickoff on Friday when Manchester city take on Burnley but the good news is that the European transfer window will still be on untill the ending of the month, so below we look at four players that could join Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea new signings Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu Twitter photos

Moises Caicedo. The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo transfer to Chelsea continues to drag on, Chelsea have had several bids rejected but we are convinced that the deal will eventually happen. Moises Caicedo Twitter photos

Tyler Adams. The signing of the Leeds united midfielder is a matter of when not if, according to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are prepared to activate his buyout clause and bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Michael Olise. The Crystal Palace attacking midfielder or winger is linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, Chelsea could look to activate his buyout clause in the coming days.

Michael Olise Twitter photos

Neymar junior. This is one player that have been linked with a move to Chelsea since his early days in Santos, he looks to be on the market once again, Chelsea owners are keen admirers and we could see that deal heat up in the coming days.

Neymar Junior Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)