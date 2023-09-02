Four players Arteta should play to have a higher chance of beating Manchester United

Arsenal has seven points from their first three Premier League games, yet anyone would think they have gone winless.

While some of the supporter criticisms are justified, there is no need to panic, despite Fulham snatching a point with ten men at the Emirates last weekend.

However, the stalemate with the Cottagers should have convinced Mikel Arteta that a change of strategy is required for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United. Something isn’t quite clicking for Arsenal at the start of the new season, but a tactical regression should see the Gunners back to the level we saw in 2022/23.

Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes

The experiment with Thomas Partey playing at right back has been heavily panned, and Arteta would be wise to abandon that tactical approach. Dropping that strategy may force Arteta to revert to a back 4. Last season, the Gunners had one of the best defences in the league thanks to a back four of Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White. They might not fail him if he uses them. All of these players are fit to play against Manchester United, therefore I don’t understand why they don’t.

Eddie Nketiah

Many people are perplexed as to why he did not start against Fulham. Due to Gabriel Jesus’ injury, the Hale End Graduate has been dependable in recent weeks. Though the Brazilian is back and could start against Manchester United, it would be unfair to deny Nketiah the opportunity to continue spearheading the Arsenal assault at this point. The No. 14 has two goals in three games. Nketiah cannot be on the bench for Arsenal’s next game against Fulham, given his tangible influence.

Fabio Vieira

When he was introduced in the Fulham game, the Portuguese, like Nketiah, was an instant hit. He was outstanding in everything he did against the Cottagers; he had 100 percent pass accuracy, was eager for the ball, and generally displayed everything the Gooners expected to see from Kai Havertz while he was on the pitch, but didn’t. If there was ever a time to give the ex-Porto man a chance in the Arsenal starting lineup, this is it.

ShidNation90 (

)