Four Player Who Could Compete For The Premier League Golden Boot This Season

Ahead of the Premier League’s resumption, below are four Players we feel could compete for the Premier League title golden boot this season;

Erling Haaland;

The player won the golden boot last season with over 30 goals. In as much as we don’t expect him to score as high as last season, he looks likely to compete again for the boot.

Marcus Rashford;

With the coming of Mason Mount to the Man United’s midfield to add more creativity, Marcus Rashford may be the major benefactor, hence, he’s like to score many goals this season.

Nicholas Jackson;

The player’s physicality and attacking sense seen in the preseason games so far puts him in the list of players who could compete.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez;

Although, the Uruguayan had a poor first season he remains key to the Liverpool team and may enjoy the services of Macalister.

