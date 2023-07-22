Four Of The Five Most Expensive Goalkeepers In History Are Currently In The Premier League

Only five goalkeepers have ever been transfered for a fee of €40m or more. Interestingly, four of them are currently plying their trades in the English Premier League (EPL). Who are these expensive shot stoppers?

The costliest goalie in the history of football is Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta. This Spaniard moved to Chelsea from Athletic, his boyhood club in August 2018. The move cost Chelsea €80m, the highest ever by the London outfit at the time. He got a clean sheet in his debut game for the Blues a his side won 3-0 against Huddersfield. Kepa ended the season with the Europa League which happens to be the first silverware of his club career. So far, he had kept 59 clean sheets in 163 competititive appearances for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Alisson Ramses Becker had moved to the EPL in the sane summer as Kepa. However, Liverpool paid €62.5m to acquire this Brazilian from Roma. He started his career in the Premiership with three consecutive clean sheets. Alisson did not waste time to lift a trophy as he won the Champions League in his first season with the Reds. He has won two golden gloves in the English top flight. He also has a goal to his credit.

André Onana is next on the list. This Cameroonian moved to Manchester United from Inter Milan for €57.5m (add-ons inclusive). This makes him the costliest African shot stopper ever. Gianluigi Buffon is the next man on this list. This Italian from Parma to Juventus (both Serie A sides) for a fee of €52.88m in July, 2001. This makes him the first goalkeeper to be transferred for a fee greater than €50m. He kept 322 clean sheets in his two stints at the club.

The fifth goalkeeper on this list is Ederson. This Brazilian shot stopper joined Manchester City from Benfica. This move, which cost €40m, was effective from July, 2017. His market value was just €25m before joining Citizens. He is now worth €40m. Meanwhile, the reigning UCL winner has got three EPL golden gloves to his name.

Thus, four of the five most expensive goalies in history are currently in the English to flight.

Images: Sky Sports

ABIJFA (

)