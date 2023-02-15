Four Manchester United players missing from training ahead of clash with Catalonia Giant Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United would be without four players as they head to Spain in what will be a fierce encounter with the Spanish Giant.

Reports from UK has revealed that Manchester United would be without Marcel Sabitzer, Anthony Martial, Anthony, and Scott MC Tominay ahead of Thursday Europa League first leg play off with FC Barcelona.

The quartets were not available today on the training ground for United before United departed to Spain for the encounter on Thursday.

Eric Ten Hag’s side has been impressive as they beat Leeds on Sunday without three of these four players, namely Anthony, Martial, and Scott MC Tominay. However, Manchester United coach revealed before the clash on Sunday that he didn’t expect the trio to be among his lineup ahead of their Trip to FC Barcelona.

Martial has been struggling with injuries throughout this season, while Brazilian forward Anthony has missed two consecutive games due to leg injury.

However, MC Tominay is expected to stay out longer than Martial and Anthony. While Sabitzer a loanee from FC Bayern Munich was suspended for the match and was not seen in training ground today.

