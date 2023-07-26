Four Major Contenders For The 2023 African Player Of The Year Award

11 December 2023 has been scheduled for the CAF Awards in Morocco to celebrate the stars of African football. The awards will be given to deserving players based on performance for club and country over the past year, with the most anticipated being the crowning of the CAF African Player of the Year. Sadio Mane, 2022 African Player Of The Year.

The four major contenders in the men category are Nigerian International, Victor Osimhen, Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah, Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou and Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez.

1. Victor Osimhen.

Many believe Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is going to be the winner of the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year award following his exploits for Napoli in serie A last season.

Apart from the 5 goals he scored in just 6 champions league showings, the Nigerian international finished last season with 26 goals, 4 assists in 32 appearances, winning the league highest goalscorer award and breaking many records in the process as he led Napoli to the serie A title. .

His performances last season earned him lot of accolades thereby making him one of the sought after strikers in the world at present. Should individual performance and honours be the yardstick for winning the award, Victor Osimhen should have no problem taking the crown from Sadio Mane this year.

2. Riyad Mahrez.

Apart from the treble he won with Manchester City last season, Riyad Mahrez has no other edge over the other contenders for the award. His 3 goals in the champions league alongside the 5 goals and 10 assists he contributed in the premier league are in no way better than the returns of Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah last season.

3. Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccan International had an incredible 2022-23 season. Having helped his country defy all odds at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they turned out to be the first African team to reach the semi-finals of World Cup, Bounou was a vital part of Sevilla’s Europa league winning side.

Despite being relegated to second place in the goalkeeper department, he was a deciding factor in Sevilla’s victory over Roma in the final, saving a penalty in the penalty shoot-out.

4. Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international was in hot form for Liverpool last season despite his sides’ shortcomings. He scored 19 goals, provided 12 assists in 38 league appearances in addition to the 8 goals he scored in the champions league. Individually, Salah was outstanding but, there was nothing to show for his impeccable display last season.

