Four Key Players Return to training as Man United prepare for EFL Cup semifinal tie Against Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have started preparations for their upcoming cup match against Nottingham Forest after their setback to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the English top flight

The players are back on the training pitch & doesn’t seem to be bugged by their defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates, as they appear happy and in positive spirits ahead of the Carabao Cup semifinal clash against their fellow Premier league counterparts, Forest.

The senior team stars alongside academy players were all involved in today’s training session.

Casemiro who missed the last game owing to suspension, was pictured in today’s session alongside Axel Tuanzebe who has been out for a long while now, the England international has regained full fitness and should make the trip to Forest on Wednesday.

Jadon Sancho, Brandon Williams were also spotted.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to get his team back to winning ways after yesterday’s disappointing result & with games coming thick and fast, the Dutch tactician will welcome the return of some absteentees.

Charlesayor (

)