Four issues Pep Guardiola should address at Man City to keep dominating the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s time at Manchester City has been littered with wins, and this season’s incredible treble-winning season was a new high for perhaps one of the best managers of this generation.

Guardiola, on the other hand, confronts new obstacles as the club evolves and adapts, with the Cityzens trying to defend their crowns in the coming season.

There isn’t much Guardiola needs to repair in his treble-winning squad, but we outline four crucial areas that the illustrious manager must address if Man City is to sustain their supremacy.

1. Decides the future of Bernardo Silva

The long-term status of Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium has been a significant talking point during the Premier League transfer season. With each passing day, the winger appears to be on his way out of the club.

Guardiola holds Silva in high regard, particularly after his outstanding performances last season. However, the Portuguese forward has never been afraid to voice his desire to take on new challenges abroad.

Silva’s current contract expires in two years, and he is allegedly considering all options, including dedicating his loyalty to the Cityzens by signing a new contract.

Guardiola and Manchester City, though, must begin compiling a shortlist of potential replacements for the former AS Monaco player while he mulls his next move.

Silva was a key figure in Manchester City’s triumph last season and would be a major loss for the Citizens.

However, they have a great history of prospering even when their finest players are absent, and it should be no different if Silva decides his future lies elsewhere.

2. Deploy the 3-2-2-3 set up often

Guardiola is known for experimenting with his tactical setup, and last season was no exception, with the Spanish mastermind switching from his more traditional 4-3-3 set-up to an unconventional but immensely successful 3-2-2-3 framework.

The unexpected switch stunned the division and the rest of Europe, allowing City to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2019, maintain the Premier League title for the third year in a row, and deliver the elusive Champions League trophy.

Guardiola’s tactical set-ups are often unexpected. He likes to change his structure over time, leaving many people wondering if his new creation will last or if a new system is in the works for next season.

Man City’s summer transfer activity implies Guardiola has no plans to modify his winning recipe. However, there is a potential that other managers in the division will adapt and find loopholes.

3. Full-back options

Guardiola’s new system does not necessitate the use of full-backs, but the value of having the option in the event of a much-needed tactical adjustment cannot be overstated.

Joao Cancelo has returned from a successful loan spell with Bayern Munich, where he helped Die Rekordmeister hold off Borussia Dortmund’s challenge to retain the Bundesliga title.

However, following a squabble with Guardiola prior to joining Bayern, it has been made apparent that he is no longer in the manager’s long-term plans, and he is receiving interest from Arsenal, who have become regular customers in Manchester.

Kyle Walker’s contract also expires after one year. Man City are attempting to sign him to a new contract, but Bayern Munich are anxious to sign the experienced right back at the request of Thomas Tuchel.

To avoid being stranded when a switch is required, the Cityzens will be prudent to strengthen that part of the squad heading into the upcoming season.

4. Maintaining a winning mentality

Man City have had huge success since Guardiola arrived at the Etihad, and the Spaniard deserves credit for encouraging his team to shrug off complacency and contend for championships every season, despite past success.

Back-to-back Premier League titles is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself. Guardiola, on the other hand, has encouraged, galvanised, and inspired his team to pursue even more trophies, and they capped their recent success with a treble last season.

Maintaining a winning attitude is difficult, but the Cityzens have done well to establish dominance in the Premier League and around Europe.

Guardiola must now reawaken his team’s desire for greater success as they prepare to defend their titles and solidify their position as a European powerhouse in the coming season.

