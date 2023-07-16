Four issues Mikel Arteta must address at Arsenal to build on last season performance

Following a bittersweet season, Mikel Arteta confronts the enormous prospect of competing for the Premier League title alongside defending champions Manchester City.

The Gunners came agonisingly close to winning their first league title in over two decades last season, but fell short at the final hurdle for reasons that they must now address if they are to go all the way again this season.

Arsenal have improved dramatically after the arrival of Arteta. The Spanish strategist has done everything possible to instill a winning attitude in not only the squad, but the club as a whole.

However, the Gunners face enormous obstacles, and we highlight four critical areas that Arteta must address if they are to beat Man City in the race for the elusive crown next season.

1. Trusting Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has become somewhat of a mystery at Arsenal. The Brazilian winger clearly boosted Arteta’s team, which was to be expected given his four Premier League titles with Manchester City.

His playing style complements Arteta’s tactics, which emphasise free-flowing offensive football. However, the former Flamengo striker has never been the type of striker who can guarantee 20 goals per season.

Jesus was crucial for Arsenal last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting seven, but he has never scored 14 goals in his Premier League career.

The value of a 20-goal striker cannot be overstated, especially for a team chasing the ultimate prize in English football, leaving Arteta with a difficult decision to make.

The Spanish boss must decide whether to trust the Brazilian or not.

2. Specialised right-back

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only acknowledged right-back in the Arsenal squad, but his repeated injury issues have rendered him untrustworthy.

Arteta has always favoured Ben White in that position, but he is a natural center-back, and the Gunners need to find a more specialised right-back to complement the Englishman or allow him to return to the center-half position.

Jurrien Timber, who is on the verge of joining the club, can also play right back. However, he, like White, is more accustomed to playing at centre-back.

3. Midfield reinforcement

Declan Rice’s expected arrival from West Ham United has been the highlight of Arsenal’s summer window, with the Englishman likely to arrive in a mega-money deal.

However, his impending arrival has created concerns about Thomas Partey’s long-term future, who has been linked with a transfer, particularly following the departure of Granit Xhaka.

Over the years, both players have been the backbone of the Arsenal squad. Partey might follow his Swiss colleague, who has joined Bayer Leverkusen, out the door, with Arteta driving a midfield renovation.

With Partey potentially leaving, Arsenal might be left with only Declan Rice and Jorginho as defensive midfield alternatives. Arteta may require at least one more to provide depth in the midst of the park.

4. Attacking depth

Arteta has increased his attacking options after signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. However, he still needs to find a right winger to replace Bukayo Saka.

Last season, the England international was a constant for the Gunners, appearing in 48 games.

But, in the absence of a trustworthy backup, Arteta was forced to rely on the 21-year-old forward on a regular basis.

Saka was crucial to Arsenal’s success, but in the absence of a reliable substitute, the teenager became exhausted by all of the pressure on his shoulders, resulting in a dramatic decrease in his productivity towards the conclusion of last season.

Arsenal has already began splurging cash in the summer transfer season, but Arteta must find a suitable replacement.

ShidNation90 (

)