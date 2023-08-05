Four EPL Young Star Who Could Stun The Premier League This Season

1. Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho;

The 20 years old Argentine has been struggling to take the first team jersey away from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford for some time now, with Erik Ten Hag becoming more ruthless in decision-making, Garnacho may be given his deserved shirt if the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fails to impress, and when that is done, he is certainly likely to take the Premier League by storm.

2. Enzo Fernandes;

Though he seemed to have established himself in general football already, it may surprise you to know that Enzo Fernandes is not more than 23 years of age, and he might be competing for various individual awards this season in the Premier League.

3. Liverpool’s Curtis Jones;

He seemed to have broken into the first team of Liverpool last season, he might be in for a big season this year.

4. Andre Santos;

Chelsea’s playmaker might just be one of the biggest revelations this year.

