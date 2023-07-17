Four defenders Manchester United could sell to raise funds for transfer

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana. The Cameroonian international is expected to join the club for an initial fee of £43 million, with a further £4 million in add-ons. United’s spending binge will approach £100 million without bonuses with his arrival.

Mason Mount has already joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for a fee of £55 million. United will soon focus on acquiring a striker, but will also need to recuperate finances for future deals. Manager Erik ten Hag could be looking for a second midfielder and a center-back. With this in mind, here are four United defenders who are likely to leave.

1. Harry Maguire

Ten Hag fired him as captain yesterday, which was a blow to the 30-year-old. The centre-back is said to be ‘mad and stunned’ by the decision, but he is ready to move on.

Chelsea, along with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, are now unexpected candidates to sign him. Maguire was formerly valued at £50 million by United, but that figure is expected to be reduced to £30 million.

Maguire has fallen out of favour with Ten Hag, but he is still a capable Premier League defender. He has good aerial skills and clearances and would be a good fit for a club with a low-block defender.

2. Alex Telles

Telles spent the previous season on loan at Sevilla, where he appeared in 38 games across all competitions. Despite an unfortunate setback at the World Cup, the Brazilian finished the season on a bright note.

He started the Europa League final against Roma, which La Liga won on penalties. Telles joined United for £15.4 million from Porto. The team will want to recuperate the whole transfer fee.

Al Nassr are interested in signing him, which could increase United’s chances of getting a lucrative deal.

3. Brandon Williams

Last season, Williams was on the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion, however he suffered an injury in pre-season. After falling down the pecking order, the United graduate may now be forced to quit the club permanently.

Under Ten Hag, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are already ahead of him for the left-back spot. Alvaro Fernandez recently started in a pre-season friendly against Leeds United. United valued him at £15 million last summer and will seek a similar figure for his permanent departure.

4. Eric Bailly

Bailly had a mixed loan season with Marseille, making only 23 appearances across all competitions. The French club had an obligation to buy him for £5 million, but Bailly did not participate in enough games for the clause to be triggered.

The Ivorian will not be returning to Carrington for training because he is anticipated to be released soon. Real Betis are interested in signing him, but his present salary is a stumbling issue. United are willing to sell the defender for as little as £2 million during the current summer transfer window.

