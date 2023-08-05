Four Decent Central Midfielders Chelsea Should Target As An Alternative To Caicedo

Below are four very good midfielders Chelsea could target as an alternative to Moise Caicedo;

1. Man United’s Fred;

Yeah, not many fans would be happy with me mentioning the name of Fred. Fred remains one of the underrating Premier League players even with his high work rate.

The Brazilian is wanted away by Man United, and he would be a great addition to Mauricio Pochenttino’s team.

2. Tottenham’s Bisouma

Bisouma was amongst the top performers for Tottenham last season, and he would be a great alternative to Caicedo.

3. Real Madrid’s Aurelio Tchouameni;

Although it might be a difficult move because Chelsea is not playing in the champions league, Real Madrid may be tempted to sell if the right offer comes in.

4. Man City’s Kelvin Philips;

The player has struggled for game time since his move to City. He could be a great addition to the squad. Peace.

Elijah2022 (

)