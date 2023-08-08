Four Chelsea players takes over legendary squad numbers ahead of the 2023-2024 football season

The wait was finally over earlier this morning as Chelsea football club issues out their squad number for the upcoming football season, their was changes for old players while new players got some exciting squad numbers too.

While the biggest cheer goes to Mykhailo Mudryk who took over the iconic number ten shirt formerly worn by Christian Pulisic, Willian, Eden Hazard and Joe Cole, some of the players equally took important squad numbers worn by former club legends.

Levi Colwil arguably took one of the most difficult squad number, the number 26 squad number used formerly by club legend John Terry, last season it was worn by Kalidou Koulibaly.

It will be John Terry that the youngster will be looking to emulate rather than Kalidou Koulibaly.

Levi Colwil is Chelsea new number 26 Twitter photos.

Enzo Fernandez quietly swapped from the number five squad number worn last season and took over the iconic number eight which served Chelsea very well under Frank Lampard.

The Argentine will be involved in a more advanced role this season compared to last season when he joined.

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea new number eight Twitter photos.

Mykhailo Mudryk ﻿will hope he ends up as Chelsea Eden Hazard rather than Christian Pulisic, he has taken over the iconic number ten shirt heading into the 2023-2024 football season.

Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea new number ten Twitter photos.

Finally Nicolas Jackson opted against using the number nine squad number and took the number fifteen squad number used formerly used by Didier Drogba.

The squad number fifteen have been used by the likes of Malouda and recently Mykhailo Mudryk.

Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea new number 15 Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)