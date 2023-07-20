Four Big Transfer Deals That Have Been Completed in the Last Few Days

The summer transfer window has continued to supply us with some big deals so far and the last few days are no exemption.

In the last few years, Arsenal finally completed the long-awaited deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. The Gunners paid West Ham United €117 million to get the mammoth deal done.

Arsenal has been working on deals to strengthen its midfield in the current transfer window and Declan Rice would be joining up with Kai Havertz who was signed earlier in the window.

A rather interesting deal has been completed in the last couple of days with embattled Frenchman, Benjamin Mendy signing for FC Lorient as a free agent.

The French full-back was recently cleared of all charges from his allegations of rape and he has wasted no time in getting his career back on track.

Irish full-back, Matt Doherty has made a return to Wolverhampton Wanderers after leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Doherty spent three years with Spurs before leaving the London side for Atletico Madrid as a free agent in January. He joins Wolverhampton Wanderers as a free agent.

Chelsea has cut their losses on Christian Pulisic by selling the United States international to AC Milan in a deal worth €20 million. Chelsea signed Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for €64 million but the transfer never quite worked out.

