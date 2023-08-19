Former UTD Star Calls On United Board To Get Amrabat, Says UTD Needs Energy And Strength In Midfield
Former Man United star, Louis Saha has made it clear to the media that Man United needs a lot of energy, strength, and in their midfield, and he believes Amrabat is the right guy for the job.
While reacting to the media Saha noted that Amrabat is a great player, and has proven that for a long time.
In his words, he stated;
Amrabat is a player that I like and he’s got a great intensity level that I don’t believe is matched. It would be exciting to see him at Manchester United and he would improve the overall balance of the squad.
He added;
“We need legs, we need energy and we need strength that can help us upset teams.”
Man United continued to be linked with a move with Amrabat, and they hope to get the player very soon. Let’s have your thoughts on the words of Saha the comment section.
