Former Real Madrid defender, Marcelo spotted in tears after accidentally breaking his opponent leg.

Argentinos Juniors defender, Luciano Sanchez saw his left leg broken on Tuesday night after an accidental stomp from Brazilian Legendary defender, Marcelo during a Copa Libertadores fixture in Buenos Aires.

The 29-year-old Argentinos Juniors defender, suffered the injury after Real Madrid former defender, Marcelo inadvertently stepped directly on his leg while attempting to make a move with the ball.

Following the nasty injury, Marcelo was reduced to tears and had to be comforted by both his teammates and the opponent players as he was shown a straight red card for the incident.

Seeing Marcelo sent off in tears after accidentally breaking his opponent leg on Tuesday night, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have claimed it is unintentional, while some have called it the worst tackle they have ever seen.

However, after the game Marcelo has taken to social media to send message to the injured player, Luciano Sanchez, wishing him strength.

