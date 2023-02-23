Former Real Madrid Centre Back Sergio Ramos Retires From International Football.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been phenomenal for Real And Spain in his prime time, and today being Thursday, the 23rd day of Frebruary, 2023, he has announced his retirement from intnl football.

Sergio Ramos wom the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010 and he has been great for Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in his club career.

The former Real Madrid captain has had many caps for Spain in the past before he finally retired from international football today.

Ramos wasn’t called up by Spain in the last World Cup competition in Qatar despite the fact that he was one of their best and most likely experienced defender.

He has tried for Spain, and with almost nothing left for him to offer he retired from International football today.

