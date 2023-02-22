Former PSG Star Jerome Rothen Speaks On Jurgen Klopp Not Leaving His Role As Liverpool Manager.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been criticized by former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jerome Rothen for not stepping down as manager. The Red Devils have failed in the Premier League this season. Considered one of the title contenders before the start of the campaign, Klopp’s men fell short of those expectations. They are eighth in the standings with just 10 wins in 22 games.

Rothen has now stated that Klopp should step down from his role and give the team a chance to rebuild themselves. He said:

“Jürgen Klopp should have reflected on himself and let Liverpool rebuild without him.” “It’s been too long a year for him.”

The German coach led the Premier League giants in October 2015. He led 413 matches, 256 of which were wins against the Red Devils. Anfield has conquered the Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and more under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. Therefore, despite his lackluster performance this season, his position as head coach has not been heavily criticized. Rothen, however, has a different view on the matter. He thinks Klopp should not be the leader anymore. In addition to their poor position in the table, the Red Devils were also eliminated from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

