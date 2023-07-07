Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van der Sar has been hospitalized after suffering bleeding in the head

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van der Sar has been reported sick by Netherlands football club, Ajax.

In the club’s statement today, they said that he had a bleeding around his brain and that he is currently under the intensive care unit in the hospital.

Edwin Van der Sar was one of the best goalkeepers during his playing days in Manchester United and he is currently among the coaching crew in Ajax.

Edwin van der Sar has been transported to a hospital by helicopter in the afternoon after he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. He remains there in Intensive Care.

It was confirmed that went to Croatia for holiday and that he has been rushed to the hospital due to a bleeding around the brain.

The form Manchester United goalkeeper led Manchester United to there second champions league title in 2008 after saving a penalty by Anelka.

We are looking forward to seeing the Manchester United legend coming back stronger.

