SPORT

Former Liverpool Striker Describes How Havertz Is Similar To Lampard & Why He’ll Do Well At Arsenal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 348 1 minute read

Following Kai Havertz’s £65m move from Chelsea to Arsenal this summer, there so many people who are still struggling to understand how the German will fit into the Gunners team and what he would offer after his 3 underwhelming years with the Blues.

Dean Saunders, a Welsh football manager and former professional footballer who played as striker for Liverpool in the early 90s has given his expert opinion on this signing and why Arsenal might be unstoppable next season.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast show, Saunders says, Havertz is a bit like Frank Lampard in the way he arrives late into the box.Although he makes it clear the new Arsenal signing is not as good as Lampard at all and could not score as much goals like the legendary midfielder did, he seems to be confident Havertz will do a good job for the Gunners.

VIDEO

To Chelsea fans, this argument by Saunders will sound completely preposterous as they had to endure Havertz for 3 years. Incredibly, Lampard must also be astounded finding out, after coaching Havertz in two different spells, the player has attributes similar to his.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

OPINION: Thiago’s Quality Still Makes Him Valuable To Liverpool Despite His Injury Record

10 mins ago

Ramos, Hojlund, and 3 Other Strikers Manchester United Could Sign This Summer

23 mins ago

Messi Vs CR7 Vs Neymar: Which Superstar Had the Best Goal and Assist Record After 700 Career Games?

33 mins ago

Stadiums With the Highest Average Attendance in Europe Last Season

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button