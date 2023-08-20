Former Chelsea’s star considering a return to the Premier League.

Barcelona left defender Only one year after leaving Chelsea for the Nou Camp, Marcos Alonso is reportedly exploring a transfer offer to return to the Premier League this summer.

For many years, Alonso was a vital member of the Blues’ team. However, he hasn’t quite had the same impact during his brief stay at Barca, and it appears that he may soon return to English football.

It will be interesting to follow this development and see whether we soon find out which Premier League team is involved.

Barcelona may still need Alonso as a squad player, but if they don’t anticipate using him frequently this year, they would be wise to sell him.

However, this doesn’t exactly seem like a deal that would be consistent with the Gunners’ previous transfer plan. It’s interesting that Arsenal is a side that may need some cover at left-back due to questions surrounding Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares.

PensterInk (

)