Former Chelsea’s star, Atsu has been found alive after being trapped by Earthquake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star, Atsu has been found alive after being trapped under rubble following an earthquake that destroyed part of Syria and Turkey.

Christian Atsu has been found according to many sources and was found to be alive though the Player sustained an injury in his right foot. He is also reportedly suffering breathing problems due to the earthquake.

The earthquake affected parts of Syria and Turkey during the night. The earthquake has reportedly killed more than 2,000 people and several people have also been injured.

Christain Atsu currently plays for Hatayspor. The Player joined Chelsea in 2013 but he did not play a single minute for the Club. He was sent on loan to Everton and Newcastle. Newcastle have posted on social media with a photo of Atsu when he was at the club, saying their thoughts were with Atsu and his family members.

Many people around the World will be happy to hear this great news. We hope Christian Atsu quick recovery and also hope that the player can get back in shape to play many more games.

