Former Chelsea players who are struggling to get new club ahead of the 2023-2024 football season

The 2023-2024 football season across the top five leagues in Europe is getting closer to kickoff with English premier league, French league and Spanish league officially kicking off on the 11th of this month.

The top clubs have all been active in the ongoing transfer market, as they try to build a squad ready to compete in all competitions, their are still players who are yet to secure a club and their future going into next season looks blink.

Below we look at four former Chelsea players who are free agents and are struggling to secure a new club for themselves for different reasons.

Eden Hazard. The former Chelsea playmaker was released by Real Madrid at the end of last season, he had an awful time in Spain with injury and fitness issues and now he is struggling to get new club as the football season draws close.

Many are suggesting that the gifted winger could even retire from football at the age of 32.

Eden Hazard Twitter photos

Diego Costa. The explosive striker time at Wolverhampton Wanderers came to an end at the end of last the season, the former Chelsea striker is now a free agent and so far no club is willing to invest in him.

Diego Costa Twitter photos

Juan Mata. The Spanish playmaker is currently without a club after his time at Turkey with Galatasaray came to an end, as of today nobody knows where next for the former Chelsea playmaker.

Juan Mata Twitter photos

Ross Barkley. The midfielder is a free agent after a season in France with Nice, the former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is struggling to get a club.

Ross Barkley Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)