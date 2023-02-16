Former Chelsea Player Makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Glen Johnson believes Arsenal and Manchester City will battle it out for the Premier League championship. The former Chelsea player believes both teams will continue to find ways to win and accumulate victories.

On Wednesday night (February 14), City defeated Arsenal 3-1 to take the league lead.

But the Gunners still have a journey to the Etihad to make, the City citizens have already played one more game than they have.

Johnson told Lord Ping that despite playing poorly, both teams have displayed a fighting spirit and achieved results:

“I think City will claw them back, but I think Arsenal have been the most impressive team. City are always going to win games even when they are not playing well because of the players they have got. But the way Arsenal have actually been dominating games, possession-wise, creating chances, they have been consistent with it.”

He continued:

“So I don’t think they are going to slow down, but I do expect City to get closer. If they can hold on, it will just come down to those last few weeks, and if they have the plums to leave City behind, when they haven’t been in that position for an awful long time. It will be how they deal with that pressure of looking over your shoulder and we will see if they can get over the line.”

City (51) are ahead of the Gunners on goal difference after 23 games, with the latter having played 22.

