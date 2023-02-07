Former Chelsea, Newcastle Player Christian Atsu Rescued From Turkey, Syria Earthquake Debris

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Atsu, a former Newcastle and Chelsea star who was trapped under the rubble during a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, was finally rescued.

The earthquake, considered the largest to hit Turkey and Syria in nearly a century, killed more than 4,800 people on Monday, triggering frenzied and palpable rescues as far as Greenland.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake early in the morning, followed by dozens of aftershocks, wiped out many major Turkish cities in a region where millions of people fled civil war and other conflicts in the region, including Syria.

Atsu went missing along with Hatayspor’s sporting director, Taner Savut, after the disaster. In an interview with reporters, the club’s vice president Mustafa za revealed that the 31-year-old was rescued but was being treated for his injuries in a hospital, but gave bad news about Savut.

“Christian Atsu is injured. “Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” said Ozat.

Video footage shared on social media during rescue operations in the village of Ekinci in Adyaman district claimed that the voices of Atsu and sports director Savut could be heard.

However, this remains to be confirmed.

The Ghana Football Association also confirmed the player’s rescue on Tuesday in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

“We have received positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment,” it wrote.

“Please continue to pray for Christian.”

Atsu joined Chelsea in September on a five-year deal worth £3.5 million but was immediately loaned to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem for the remainder of the 2013–14 season.

After loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, and Malaga, he joined Newcastle United in 2016 on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy in the contract. On September 13, his debut for the club was interrupted by Yoan Gouffran in the 61st minute of a 6–0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

