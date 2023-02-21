Former Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho gives reason why he left the club to Arsenal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fabrizio Romano shared a post on his Facebook page about an hour ago revealing what Jorginho said as his reason for leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window to the rivals, Arsenal.

From what he said to DAZN during an interview, “I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project, things come to an end. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me, I loved their ideas.”

Jorginho was brought to Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri and he played with Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Since he came he couldn’t really score an open goal but he did so at Arsenal recently, Mikel Arteta has influenced him positively.

We miss Jorginho for his penalty techniques and marking and hope he enjoys his stay in Arsenal.

