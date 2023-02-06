Former Barcelona Manager Who Could Replace Graham Potter If Todd Boehly Decides To Sack Him.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are one of the most successful club in England, as they have won almost every piece of silverware in football history.

The Blues won 21 major trophies during Roman Abramovich era, they won 2 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Europa League titles, 1 UEFA Super Cup title, 1 FIFA Club World Cup title and other domestic titles.

Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to Todd Boehly in May 2022, and he relieved all the staff working for Abramovich including Thomas Tuchel who was the team head Coach.

The American billionaire appointed Graham Potter as Blues manager in the month of September 2022.

Chelsea have played 21 Premier League matches this season, winning 8 games, drawing 6 and lost 7 games as they sit on the 10th position in the Premier League table this term.

Todd Boehly spend more than €600 million to signed top quality players, but the Blues form is very disappointing under Potter, the Blues are out of the FA Cup and the Carling Cup this season.

They are contending for top four finish and the UEFA Champions League title this season.

Taking a critical look on the Blues performances after huge investment on players, results have not improve on under Potter.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea could make a move for Luis Enrique if they choose to replace Potter.

The report added that Chelsea are considering making a move to contact the former Barcelona Manager to replace Potter.

Enrique left club football in 2017 and left the Spain National team after they crash out of the knockout stages in FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Enrique who did excellently well with Barcelona could change the Blues from an average team to a title winning side.

