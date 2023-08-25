Former Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valvarde Lost Only 7 League Games In 3 Years While Managing Barca

When it comes to football management, few clubs have the same level of expectation as Barcelona. With a star-studded roster of world-class players, a rich history of success, and millions of fans across the globe, leading the Catalan giants is not a job for the faint of heart.

Enter Ernesto Valverde, who took the reins at Camp Nou in May 2017 and led the team to impressive results over the course of his tenure. In particular, Valverde’s record in the league was nothing short of remarkable – he lost just seven league games in three seasons, a feat that speaks volumes about his tactical prowess, man-management skills, and ability to consistently extract the best out of his players.

Valverde’s first season in charge was an excellent one, as Barcelona clinched the domestic double by winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey. His team’s ability to dominate games with possession-based football, combined with the individual brilliance of stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Andres Iniesta, made them virtually unstoppable. Even when injuries struck or the opposition tried to park the bus, Valverde found a way to unlock defences and secure vital victories.

The following season was a similarly successful one for Valverde and his team, as Barcelona won La Liga for the second year in a row and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Although the campaign ended on a sour note with a shock defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, Valverde’s accomplishments were not diminished – after all, winning back-to-back league titles is no small feat.

Finally, in his third and final season at Barcelona, Valverde continued to impress despite facing increasing pressure from fans and media alike. While the team’s form was somewhat inconsistent at times, they still managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and finished second in La Liga. Throughout the season, Valverde remained calm and focused, relying on his tactical acumen to make the right decisions and keep the team on track.

When Valverde was sacked in January 2020, it was a decision that shocked many football fans around the world. However, even as he left the club, his legacy remained – one of consistency, dominance, and excellence. With just seven league defeats in three years, Valverde proved himself to be one of the most effective managers in Barcelona’s storied history. And while his tenure may have ended sooner than he or many others would have liked, his achievements will not be forgotten anytime soon.

