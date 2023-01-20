Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves sent to Spanish prison for alleged rape

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The examining magistrate has ordered the footballer, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, to be remanded in prison without bail.

The head of the 15th Court of Instruction of Barcelona has agreed to the imprisonment without bail for the Brazilian international player Dani Alves, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in the bathrooms of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30. The player has already been admitted to the penitentiary center of Brians 1.

According to judicial sources, the head of Barcelona’s 15th examining court has accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution exercised by the complainant and has sent the footballer to prison.

The former FC Barcelona player was arrested this Friday by the Catalan police after he returned to Spain from Mexico, where he currently resides because he plays for Pumas, and his statement was taken as an investigator at the Barcelona police station of Les Corts. From there, in a car of the Mossos d’Esquadra he was taken to the Ciutat de la Justícia, where he declared denying the facts after three hours of waiting. Previously, his complainant had declared

The complainant was taken to the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona after being treated in the same Sutton discotheque by the security officers of the premises. At the hospital she underwent a medical examination following the protocol practiced for all women who suffer a sexual assault. Two days later she filed the complaint, which triggered the start of the investigation by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

According to El Periódico, the woman claims that Alves slapped her in the bathroom and raped her. In her statement she claims that Alves asked her to follow him, without her knowledge, to a door that opened into a small bathroom.

According to the statement of the woman, who was accompanied by two friends, Alves introduced himself as a man whose name was “Dani” and who “played petanque in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat”. However, his Mexican friends recognized him. After starting to fool around with the three of them, Alves got very close to them and touched them. Afterwards, he stood behind the victim speaking to her in Portuguese until he grabbed her hand tightly and Alves took it to his penis, something he repeated twice in the face of the woman’s resistance. Alves pointed to the aforementioned door for her to follow him there. Once inside, the woman wanted to leave the bathroom but, according to her version, Alves closed the door and prevented her from doing so.

According to her statement, Alves sat on the toilet pulling up her dress and forcing her to sit on top of him telling her that she was his “little whore”. There he forced her to perform fellatio on him, which she actively resisted, until he slapped her, lifted her off the floor and penetrated her until he ejaculated. Then, according to the woman’s statement, he told her to wait to leave after Alves had done it.

