SPORT

Former Arsenal Star Suggest Selling Rob Holding for Transfer Funds

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour on talkSPORT has recently suggested that the club should seriously consider selling one of their Rob Holding in order to generate funds for future signings. According to Parlour, he values the 27-year-old player at 10 million, which could be a significant boost for the Gunners’ transfer budget. 

Parlor said: “As much as I love Rob Holding, he’s got to go on, which he will. Rob Holding, you get £10m.

Arsenal are still in the market for more reinforcements. But any move will depend on the sales they do. So far, only Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka have been sold, with the latter bringing in a lot of money.

Arsenal consider signing a new midfielder. But it is still a requirement. There are a number of targets in the market, with Parlor insisting they are also looking for a striker.

But Arteta really needs a forward with question marks written all over him. Despite that, the manager may enter the market for a new player to replace Bukayo Saka.

Daxmansport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Hojlund could have a Weghorst’s career at Man United

2 hours ago

Two Ways Real Madrid Could Line Up With Mbappe Next Season If They Sign Him This Summer

2 hours ago

List of Players who failed to achieve their potential due to pressure of comparison

2 hours ago

Checkout What Fans are saying about the Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund comparison

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button