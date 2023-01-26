Former Arsenal Player Petit, Has Warned Arsenal Supporters Not To Expect Two New Signing From Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal made Trossard their first signing of the January transfer window last week, securing his services from Brighton in a deal worth around £27 million. Trossard made his Arsenal debut in last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United.However, Petit feels Trossard and Kiwior have potential but has warned fans that it will take a while for both players to get up to speed and start contributing to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Trossard is more mature and has more experience, whereas Kiwior is young and he will need time. Discussing Kiwior’s move to Arsenal, Petit said that He can play either midfield or defence. He just needs time and patience because he has qualities, but he needs time to show those qualities. it is impossible to judge him now.

Watching Trossard when he came on to the pitch, it is not easy when you come into a team mid-season like this, especially a team that’s working so well. Former Arsenal player, Emmanuel Petit, warned Arsenal supporters not to expect an immediate impact from January signings, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. Trossard, who will be at the Emirates until at least 2027, made his Gunners debut in last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

Arsenal’s second January signing – Poland defender Kiwior – watched on from the stands as Mikel Arteta’s side beat United to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Petit believes Trossard and Kiwior both have potential but has warned fans that it will take a while for the January additions to get up to speed and start contributing to Arteta’s side.

It’s going to be a different challenge playing for Arsenal compared to Brighton. Petit said after Trossard’s arrival.

Imosam (

)