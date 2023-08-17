FOR vs SHU: Match Preview And Kickoff

Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in round two of the English Premier League season 2023–24 on Friday. Both teams lost their first-round games, leaving Forest in 14th place and United in 16th.

Nottingham Forest started the season with a 2-1 loss to Arsenal. As a result, they were one of seven teams to begin the season with a loss. Steve Cooper’s charges will be eager to reverse that here by taking advantage of the advantage of being hosts.

Forest won their final three home league games of the season and will look to continue where they left off. However, their current form suggests that it will not be easy.

The last time these two teams played, Sheffield United triumphed 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2021/22 EFL Championship Playoffs. However, they would lose the tie on penalties, with Forest going on to earn promotion. They have won 25 of the 77 games they have played against Forest, with 10 of those victories coming on the road.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side began the season with a 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace. This was their second consecutive defeat and the second game in a row in which they failed to score.

Last season, the Blades achieved automatic promotion as the third-highest-scoring team. They have, however, struggled offensively since the end of last season.

KICKOFF TIME: Nottingham Forest versus Sheffield United match will go down on Friday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)