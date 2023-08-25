FOR vs MUN: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, looking to bounce back from a devastating Premier League defeat last weekend.

Meanwhile, the visitors are hoping for their first top-flight away win since January and to end their 29-year wait for a victory over the Red Devils.

After edging a feisty Wolverhampton Wanderers squad 1-0 on the opening weekend of the new season, Manchester United’s luck ran out last Sunday as they were defeated 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

Spurs were by far the better side after the break, with Pape Matar Sarr breaking the deadlock on the 49-minute mark before a Lisandro Martinez own goal seven minutes from time condemned the Red Devils to their first loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nottingham Forest’s brave comeback against Arsenal on the opening weekend was ultimately futile, as they were defeated 2-1 in North London, but they responded with a 2-1 triumph at home against newly-promoted Sheffield United last Friday.

Taiwo Awoniyi followed up his goal against the Gunners with a third-minute opener against the Blades, which was quickly cancelled out by debutant Gustavo Hamer three minutes after the break.

Forest, on the other hand, had the last laugh when substitute Chris Wood headed home an 89th-minute winner just five minutes after entering the field of play to secure all three points at the City Ground.

Forest’s home form was a major factor in their success in avoiding relegation last season, with the club accumulating 30 of their 38 points at the City Ground, while their away form was the worst of all 20 Premier League clubs, with the club winning one, drawing five, and losing 13 of their 19 away matches.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest match will be played on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

