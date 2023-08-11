FOR vs ARS: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal will kick off their 2023–24 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium against Nottingham Forest. Last season, the Gunners established an unwelcome record by being the team that led the league for the longest stretch of time yet failed to win the title.

Their lead lasted 248 days before being overhauled by Manchester City, who finished first, while the visitors successfully navigated their return to the top flight, ending 16th, ahead of Everton, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton.

Last season, Arsenal got off to a fast start, winning their first five games in a row to take the league lead. They went on a 13-match unbeaten streak that included 11 wins and two draws after a 3-1 setback to Manchester United on matchday six. Unfortunately for Arsenal, their lead was lost during a stretch of four games without a victory in April, and they ultimately finished five points behind the Citizens.

Even though the Gunners’ season came to a close without a trophy, they nevertheless had a great campaign since they now feel like they can challenge Manchester City for the crown.

Despite their low finish, Nottingham Forest would consider the 2022–23 season a huge success. After starting the season as one of the favourites to be relegated, Forest finished four points clear of the drop zone and had secured their safety with a game to spare.

The visitors finished the season with nine victories, 11 draws, and 18 losses, and they went unbeaten in their last four games. During that time, they earned a vital point against Chelsea and defeated Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground. Forest played six preseason games, winning one, drawing one, and losing four, including a 5-0 thrashing by Ligue 1 side Rennes.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest match will go down on Saturday at 12:30PM Nigerian time.

