FOR 0-3 MUN: Match Highlights & Player Ratings

Manchester United won the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

Wout Weghorst’s first goal in a United shirt, followed by Bruno Fernandes’ late third, put Erik ten Hag’s team in command heading into the second leg at Old Trafford.

On a noisy night by the Trent, Forest competed throughout and thought they had an equalizer in the first half, only for Sam Surridge’s attempt to be ruled out for offside.

Chances were depleted in the second half as United attempted to close the game down. Jesse Lingard, who came on as a substitute in the second half, failed to make an impact against his former club.

Player Ratings:

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey (5), Aurier (6), Worrall (5), McKenna (6), Lodi (5), Freuler (5), Scarpa (6), Danilo (7), Gibbs-White (7), Johnson (6), Surridge (6).

Substitutions: Colback (6), Lingard (6), Dennis (5), O’Brien (6), Williams (6).

Manchester United: De Gea (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (7), Martinez (8), Malacia (6), Casemiro (7), Eriksen (7), Fernandes (7), Antony (7), Rashford (8), Weghorst (8).

Substitutions: Garnacho (6), Fred (6), Pellistri (6).

