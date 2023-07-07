Football’s Weirdest Man Of The Match Awards

Here are some of the weirdest Man of the Match awards in football:

Franco Armani – Burger King Crown

In 2018, sponsors presented Armani with a paper Burger King crown as his Man of the Match performance award.

Stephen Glass – A Bicycle

Following his outstanding performance in the 1995 Scottish League Cup final, Glass received a complimentary mountain bike as his MOTM prize.

Conor Sammon – Pizza

In 2018, after a match between Partick Thistle and Dundee, Sammon’s exceptional display earned him a Pizza Express voucher as his MOTM award.

Martin Odegaard – A Fish

Recognized as Real Sociedad’s Player of the Month in August 2019, the Arsenal star was presented with a fish.

Zac Williams – Jaffa Cakes

During a League One match in 2021, the then-16-year-old Williams contributed significantly to Crewe’s 2-0 victory over Gillingham. This resulted in him receiving a box of Jaffa Cakes for his MOTM performance.

Said Benrahma – A Video Game

After helping eliminate Fulham from the Carabao Cup in 2020, Benrahma was awarded a copy of the latest Crash Bandicoot video game.

